South Haven will continue to discuss beach safety plan next month

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The South Haven City Council is continuing their discussion on whether to add lifeguards to the public beach.

The council met Monday night to discuss several recommendations made by a committee to improve safety at the beach, including barriers at the pier, additional signage and improvements to the flag system.

The committee did not recommend adding lifeguards.

The council said they need more information about implementing the plan before they can make a final decision.

They’re expected to discuss the issue more next month.