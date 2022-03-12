South Haven responder rescues drowning chihuahua

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven Area Emergency Services rescued a dog after it fell through the ice of a pond.

On Saturday afternoon, first responders got a call that Sasha, a 12-year-old chihuahua, was floundering in icy waters. It happened in a pond behind the Church of Latter-Day Saints on 73rd ½ Street.

SHAES responder Matt Dey put on a cold-water rescue suit while driving to the scene and was able to get to the animal just as it fell through the ice and went underwater. Dey quickly rescued and returned the dog to safety.

Courtesy of South Haven Police Department

Sasha had been missing for a few days after getting away from its owners.