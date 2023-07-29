SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police said they are investigating after 11 puppies were abandoned in South Haven.

On Friday, the South Haven Police Department said it was investigating an animal cruelty complaint. Police posted a video of a man in a Chevrolet Silverado removing a cage of animals from the truck, setting the cage down and then getting back in the truck.

A screenshot from a video posted by South Haven police Friday.

On Tuesday, 11 puppies were found abandoned in a cage behind the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Bluestar Highway.

The puppies, which were between 6 and 8 weeks old, were rescued: Six went to Rover’s Retreat, while five went to the Al-Van Humane Society.

Nearly a dozen puppies were abandoned in South Haven. (July 27, 2023)

South Haven police asked anyone with information about the man in the video to call Officer VanBrussell at 269.637.5151.