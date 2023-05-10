SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The new Kids’ Corner Playground in South Haven should be done by May 26, according to the city.

In February, South Haven announced it would demolish the original Kids’ Corner Playground, which is on Monroe Street near St. Joseph Street. The 30-year-old structure no longer met safety or accessibility standards.

Now, work on the new playground is underway and will be finished by the end of the month. A project rendering has been released to the public.

The rendering of the new Kids’ Corner Playground.

The city said it prioritized community input to create a new, safe, fun and sustainable playground, using online surveys, a community open house, ideas from local students and input from the Disability Network.

The project was partially funded by a $275,000 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund. The new structure was designed by the original Kids’ Corner designer. Compton Inc. and Leathers Inc., a subcontractor, have been working on it since Feb. 14.

More information can be found at the city of South Haven website. Anyone with questions can contact Aaron Priebe, parks superintendent, at 1.269.637.0778.