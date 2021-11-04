South Haven PD: Man sexually assaulted shop workers

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has been arrested for sexually assaulting workers in South Haven.

The man had been disruptive at multiple businesses since September, and had been given trespass notices at several places, the South Haven Police Department said in a Thursday release.

It said he was targeting places where women were customers or employees.

SHPD received two reports in the past week that he engaged in unwanted sexual contact and exposed himself to female employees.

Police arrested him Thursday.

Officials have identified him as Charles Alfred Gaines, a 27-year-old from Benton Harbor.

He has been arraigned on second degree indecent exposure charges.

“The police department would like to thank the community and business employees who called with information that ultimately led to his arrest,” SHPD said in the release.