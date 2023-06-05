SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven police chased retail fraud suspects for about 27 miles into Holland Saturday night.

The chase started around 9 p.m. after South Haven police were called to the Meijer on Phoenix Street near I-196 on a report of retail fraud. The suspect got in a car, which then sped off.

South Haven officers gave chase, following the suspect vehicle north through Allegan County until the car crashed at the intersection of M-40 and Cabill Drive near I-196 in Holland.

Police said “several” suspects got out and ran away. Police caught one of them nearby. Two others, a man and a woman, got away. Police said they have since identified those two suspects.

It was the second long-distance chase that South Haven police were involved in in two weeks. On May 22, an officer tried to pull over a driver for an improper license plate. The driver didn’t stop, police said, and officers chased the car all the way to the Zeeland area before the chase ended with a crash in a construction zone.