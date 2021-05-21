South Haven panel votes against adding lifeguards

A sign at the beach in South Haven warns there are no lifeguards are on duty. (Nov. 12, 2020)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The South Haven Beach Safety Committee has recommended the city not move forward with a proposal to create a lifeguard program.

On Thursday, the committee turned down motions, in 5-2 votes, that would have brought back lifeguards to city beaches.

South Haven ended its lifeguard program more than 20 years ago, citing liability and increased insurance costs as major factors.

The committee did support a plan to expand the beach monitoring program. That program currently includes a contract with South Haven Area Emergency Services for changing flag signals and checking the pier life preserver rings and throw bags. It’s still unclear exactly how the program would be expanded.

The city council will now take up the issue.