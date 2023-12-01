SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven will be offering a 24-hour short-term rental complaint hotline starting Friday.

The hotline will be available over the phone at 269.743.1574 and online to help with nonemergency rental property problems. It will address things like parking violations, occupancy limit violations, pet problems, trash concerns or other code violations.

The hotline was created in response to the city’s search for a way to bridge the gap between residents and short-term renters following some confusion on the best way to make complaints about rental properties and property owners.

The hotline is not for emergencies. If you’re experiencing an emergency or witnessing a crime, call 911.