SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of South Haven has decided to delay the opening of its ice rink for the season due to ongoing projects and warm weather.

The city said it will begin installing a new chiller on Tuesday. It’s expected to be complete on Dec. 12.

“Once the new chiller is installed, the city will begin freezing the ice,” the city said in a release.

The city is working on a calendar with operational dates and times. The official opening date will be announced on the city’s website and social media pages.

Once the ice rink opens for the season, it will be offering open skate admission and skate rentals for $5 each. To change into skates, visitors can use the newly constructed warming center.

Skate sharpening and seasonal passes will not be provided this year. There will also not be concessions at the rink. The city said there will be several local coffee shops that are offering holiday specials.