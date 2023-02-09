SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — There are less than two weeks left to ice skate at the South Haven ice rink this season.

The last day of skating will be Feb. 20, President’s Day, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The rink is closing because the Dyckman Park restrooms are being renovated starting the next day.

That means the public restrooms will also be closed starting Feb. 21 until the project is completed. Port-a-potties will be installed near the park for the public.

You can skate at South Haven all day with a $5 day pass. Skate rentals are also $5. Learn more about group rates and season passes on the South Haven Ice Rink website.