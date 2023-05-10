SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — There will be a free celebration at Huron Street Pavilion in South Haven Thursday.

The festivities, at 546 Phoenix St. near Broadway Street, will start at noon. They will include live music from DJ Trenton Trim from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., a two-hour performance by beach rock band Nautic Bound at 5 p.m. and interviews conducted by Under the Radar’s Tom Daldin and Travel Michigan’s Dave Lorenz starting at 7 p.m.

There will also be six local food trucks, including Fruit Street Kitchen, Momma’s TJM BBQ, El Amigo Pepe and VanHorn Concessions.

The event is hosted by the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau in collaboration with the Pure Michigan campaign. It is one of five Michigan communities hosting celebrations for National Travel & Tourism Week.

More information can be found at the South Haven/Van Bureau County Convention and Visitors Bureau website.