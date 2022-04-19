SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Fireworks will return to South Haven for the Fourth of July this year.

The “Light up the Lake” fireworks display is expected to be on July 3 at 10:30 p.m., the application from the city’s fireworks committee says. The fireworks will be fired off the North Pier.

The South Haven city manager confirmed to News 8 the city council approved the application.

It’s the first time in three years South Haven will have fireworks for the Fourth of July, after the display was canceled in 2020 due to high water levels and again in 2021 due to the pandemic.

The city almost had to cancel the fireworks in 2019 due to high water levels, but it ultimately was able to pull it off.