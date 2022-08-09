First responders in South Haven found a unique way to make sure swimmers in Lake Michigan were OK. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders in South Haven found a unique way to make sure swimmers in Lake Michigan were OK.

They received reports of sailboat in possible distress, the South Haven Area Emergency Services said in a Facebook post. It said there was a small sailboat in the water with swimmers nearby.

SHAES flew out a drone to check on the swimmers. It said it communicated with them using the audio feature on the drone.

“There was no distress but young sailors practicing their skills,” SHAES said in the Facebook post.