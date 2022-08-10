SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have identified the two people who drowned in South Haven on Monday.

South Haven Police Department identified 22-year-old Kory Ernster, from Novi, Michigan and 19-year-old Emily MacDonald from Colombus, Michigan as the people who drowned at South Beach.

Around 12:40 p.m, first responders arrived to the lake to find that bystanders had pulled Ernster and MacDonald from the water. They were both unresponsive. Emergency personnel treated them on the scene and then brought them to the hospital, where they later died.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with both families,” SHPD said in a release.

According to the city’s website, a yellow flag was flying at South Beach, meaning there was moderate surf and currents. Swimmers were advised to use caution when entering the water. Red flags were raised later in the day.

Not long after the red flags were put up, police were called back to tell people to get out of the water. South Haven officers can now issue a $1,000 dollar fine for people swimming in these conditions, after a new ordinance went into effect earlier this year.

— News 8’s Kyle Mitchell contributed to this report.