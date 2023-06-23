SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — People in South Haven are invited to tour some beautiful homes this weekend.

The 26th annual Cottage Walk fundraiser is happening tomorrow.

The event is put on by Shout for South Haven, a nonprofit dedicated in part to beautification projects in the city.

Walk attendees will be able to tour five beautiful cottages near the lakeshore. This year’s tours will include three newly constructed homes that organizers hope will give people ideas for their own renovations.

The other two homes featured will give people a chance to check out some South Haven history.

“Two of the homes are older homes in historic districts of South Haven. One of them is on the river and has a spectacular view of the Black River and the other home has quite a nice collection of pottery and an antique quilt,” said Patricia Sheppard, chairperson of Shout for South Haven Cottage Walk.

The Cottage Walk fundraiser is happening Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased at the South Haven Visitors Bureau downtown and the farmer’s market Saturday morning.