3 involved in shooting on South Haven pier

Police respond to a shooting on South Pier at South Haven on Aug. 20, 2021.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — There has been a shooting on the South Pier in South Haven, police sources say.

A News 8 camera over South Beach shows it happened around 2:20 p.m. Friday.

The camera video shows one person approach two others on the pier. One of the couple fell to the ground and did not move again.

The second member of the couple then fell to the ground. That person was later rushed away by emergency medical teams.

After the second person fell, the first person walked around the pier for about another minute after before also falling to the ground.

The video shows that as the situation was unfolding, people fled the pier and some on the beach hid behind flood barriers.

South Haven Police Department Chief Natalie Thompson confirmed to News 8 that there is no longer an active threat. Michigan State Police, which is assisting South Haven PD, said the suspect is dead.

MSP added that no officers fired shots.