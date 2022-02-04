Shops hope Ice Breaker Festival heats up business

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven is celebrating the return of the Ice Breaker Festival after the pandemic canceled it last year.

This year marks the 28th festival, which is organized by the South Haven Area Chamber of Commerce along with a team of volunteers. The tradition features a variety of winter activities like ice skating, ice carving and cardboard sled racing.

Executive director Kathy Wagaman said the festival hopes to give a boost to businesses, especially those that were hit hard by the economic impact of the pandemic.

“This event is one of the biggest ones for them from a revenue standpoint all year long and that amazes us,” Wagaman said. “That’s including some of the biggest holidays or the Blueberry Festival.”

The last time Ice Breaker was held was in February 2020, just before the pandemic put the world on pause. While the pandemic continues, the festival is mostly outdoors, which means plenty of room to spread out.

“The chili cook-off, a lot of that’s outside; certainly walking around to see the ice blocks,” Wagaman said.

Chad Marcoux, the general manager of Cafe Julia on Huron Street near Broadway Street, said businesses are excited for the return of the festival.

“It draws folks to town,” Marcoux said. “It’s the winter time and it’s a great event to have. It helps.”

Organizers say the tradition is important beyond the revenue it generates for the local economy.

“A lot of times for our local people, too, you’re seeing people you haven’t seen in a while. We’ve all been kind of sequestered so it’s like a homecoming time, too,” Marcoux said.

For a complete schedule of events, you can visit the festival’s website.