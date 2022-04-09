SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Sherman’s Dairy Bar in South Haven will reopen for the season on Saturday.

There aren’t any new flavors on the menu, just a continuation of some of the classic Sherman flavors like Blue Moon, Superscoop, Butter Pecan, Yellow Cake Butter and 27 other delicious flavors.

Sherman’s first began in 1916 as a dairy farm, delivering milk to the people in South Haven. The business began making ice cream in 1958.

“We are so excited. For us, it’s all about the people. Our goal is to continue to honor the Sherman tradition and give our guests awesome memories and ice cream,” Tucker Marty, member of leadership team for Sherman’s Dairy Bar, told News 8.

The season will last until Oct. 29. They are open Sunday through Thursday from noon until 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon until 9 p.m.