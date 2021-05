Related Content Blue cows return to perch atop Sherman’s Dairy Bar

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Sherman’s Dairy Bar opened for the season today.

The ice cream shop, on Phoenix Street east of I-196, opened with its two blue cow statues, “Blue Moo” and “Baby Blue,” back in their rightful place after being stolen and damaged last year.

It opened at 12 p.m. Saturday, and for the rest of the season will be open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, it said on its Facebook page.