LAWRENCE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect they say paid for items at a Dollar General with a counterfeit bill.

On Friday, the suspect was at a Dollar General in Lawrence and paid for items using a counterfeit $100 bill, the sheriff’s office said in a Tuesday release. It said the suspect also stole around $40 worth of items.

Deputies believe the suspect committed a similar crime in the South Haven area that same day.

The sheriff’s office released two photos of the suspect. It asked anyone with information to call 269.657.3101.