Deputies at the scene of a crash on Westnedge near I-94 in Portage on July 11, 2022.

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The driver of a stolen vehicle that got into a high-speed car chase Monday is 14 years old, the sheriff said.

The teenager at times went as fast as 110 miles per hour, the Van Buren County sheriff told News 8 on Tuesday.

He said five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17 stole a vehicle in Grand Rapids. They then drove to Paw Paw, where they stole a woman’s purse from her cart at Walmart.

Around 6:30 p.m., Van Buren County deputies saw the vehicle in the area of the 39000 block of Red Arrow Highway in Paw Paw Township. The teen sped away and deputies drove after the car for 20 miles, the sheriff said. The teen drove to Lawrence, then got onto eastbound I-94 and headed towards Kalamazoo. The car eventually got off of I-94 at Portage and ran a red light, crashing with another vehicle at the South Westnedge Avenue exit.

Deputies say the other vehicle caught on fire, which was put out immediately. The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The five teenagers ran away but were caught after a short chase. A Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit helped find one of the teens, who was hiding nearby. Three of the teenagers had minor injuries, deputies say.

The 14-year-old was taken to the Kalamazoo Juvenile Detention Center and faces numerous charges, the sheriff said. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office will submit charges for the other teenagers to the prosecutor’s office at a later time.

Van Buren County deputies have been involved in three pursuits over the last week, the sheriff said, taking a total of 10 people into custody. Four of those people were arrested in connection to a string of marijuana dispensary break-ins.