ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lawton couple is in jail tonight after their 4-year-old son allegedly showed up at his preschool with a bag of meth in his backpack, deputies said.

It happened earlier this week in Lawton. Teachers saw the bag, took it from the child and notified Lawton police.

The Van Buren County Narcotics Unit raided the parents’ home Wednesday afternoon. Deputies found a large amount cocaine during that raid.

The couple was arrested without incident. Charges are pending, Van Buren County deputies said.