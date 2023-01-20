A courtesy photo of Zachary Kenreich, a firefighter and paramedic with the South Haven Area Emergency Services.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The South Haven Area Emergency Services announced it received a $5,000 grant to purchase new equipment.

SHAES received the grant from the New Covert Generating Facility to purchase seven sets of harnesses and seven 200-foot-long ropes, according to the department.

The department acknowledged Zachary Kenreich, a SHAES firefighter and paramedic, for leading the effort to replace the outdated equipment and bolster its rescue capabilities.

The New Covert Generating Facility is a gas-fired combined-cycle plant that generates electricity in Covert Township. SHAES thanked New Covert Generating Facility’s plant manager Ken Tomaski for facilitating the grant.