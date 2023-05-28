SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s been three months since a firefighter in Paw Paw was killed in the line of duty. The South Haven Area Emergency Services will honor him and his family Sunday.

An undated courtesy photo of Paw Paw Fire Department Lt. Ethan Quillen.

SHAES hosts a Memorial Day weekend pancake breakfast each year with all of the proceeds benefitting various needs of the department.

At Sunday’s event, half the proceeds will be donated to Lt. Ethan Quillen’s family. He was killed when a power line fell on him during a winter storm in February.

The breakfast will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at SHAES Station 3 which is located on 90 Blue Star Memorial Highway.

The menu includes pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links and a drink. It’ll cost $10 for adults, $5 for children between the ages of 4 to 14 and it’s free for kids under 4.

You’re welcome to take the meal to go, eat at the station or drive-thru and pick it up.