LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a semi-truck carrying groceries overturned, spilling its load on I-94 near Lawrence.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 12:45 a.m. near N. County Road 365 in Lawrence Township, west of Paw Paw.

The driver was taken to the hospital and has since been released, according to the sheriff’s office.

It’s unknown what caused the crash.

The eastbound lanes were closed for more than five hours as crews worked to clear the scene. The highway has since reopened.