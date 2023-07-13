SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A 14-mile section of the Kal-Haven Trail will close for several months starting next week so the Michigan Department of Natural Resources can conduct repairs and renovations.

The DNR announced Thursday that the trail between South Haven and Bloomingdale will be closed off on Monday, while the eastern half of the trail — connecting Bloomingdale to the 10th Street trailhead in Kalamazoo — will stay open.

Tim Novak, the trails coordinator for the DNR’s Parks and Recreation Division, says the project is expected to cost approximately $6 million and will be covered by federal funding.

“This section of trail has not had any major maintenance or improvements since it was constructed over 30 years ago, but the American Rescue Plan Act funding allows us to tackle a large-scale project all at one time,” Novak said in a statement. “Inspections determined that there were major safety concerns with the condition of the bridges and required us to elevate the priority of this project.”

The renovation work is expected to be done by early 2024. Novak says he understands the projects will limit access for many trail users but says it is important the repairs are done now.

“We know the project will have a temporary impact on surrounding communities and trail users, but the completed infrastructure, surfacing and accessibility improvements will ensure that a beloved recreation destination will be available for future generations to use,” he stated. “When this critical work is done, Kal-Haven Trail State Park will offer a beautiful, safe, more accessible trail experience for everyone to enjoy.”

A view from the Black River Bridge along the Kal-Haven Trail. (WOOD TV8 file)

In all, crews will do some resurfacing and replace three bridges, including the Black River Bridge. Several people, including Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail, pushed back on the DNR’s plan to go with a different design for the Black River Bridge.

“We immediately began talking to the (DNR) about a replacement for this bridge, so that when this is gone and their new bridge is in place, we can put a new cover on it, reminiscent of this one,” Friends of the Kal-Haven Trail chair Jeff Green told News 8 last month. “We ran into resistance right away, and we don’t understand why this wasn’t planned from the very beginning.”

Novak says the decision to go with a different decision “was not made lightly.”

“We heard and appreciate the concerns expressed by community members and we are committed to working together in the future on a cover for the bridge,” Novak stated. “However, it is necessary due to safety concerns and the need for upgrades. The Black River Bridge will be replaced with a clear-span, uncovered structure, allowing maintenance equipment, snowmobile trail grooming equipment and emergency vehicles to more easily travel through the area.”

The Black River Bridge is expected to be torn down next month, with the replacement constructed later in the fall. The ARPA funds are part of $250 million in federal relief that was set aside for the DNR in March 2022 to address a backlog of needed repairs.