SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities continue the search Thursday morning for a man presumed to have drowned in Lake Michigan at South Haven.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office said it had resumed the search for the 33-year-old Ohio man who had tried saving a young boy struggling in the water at North Beach in South Haven Wednesday. Dive teams have been brought in to help in the search.

The public is asked to stay away from the beach as authorities continue the search.

It started around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at North Beach in South Haven. Police said a red flag was flying by the pier and a yellow flag was flying to the north. Witnesses told police that the conditions at the lake had “deteriorated rapidly before the incident.”

The young body, around 7 or 8 years old from Texas, drowned.

At least two other people drowned in West Michigan Wednesday. A 16-year-old from Norton Shores drowned at North Beach Park in Ferrysburg. The Grand Haven Tribune reports a 60-year-old man drowned in the Grand River channel Wednesday.