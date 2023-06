The scene of a South Haven gas leak on June 28, 2023. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a major gas leak in South Haven Wednesday morning, South Haven Area Emergency Services said.

Emergency services asked drivers to avoid the area of Green and Le Grange streets, saying that repairs would take a while.

The gas leak was caused by road work, according to SHAES.