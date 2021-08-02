Registered sex offender faces child porn charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A registered sex offender from Van Buren County faces federal child pornography charges.

Brian Christopher Null, of Lawton, was arrested Monday and charged with the production of child pornography in U.S. District Court for Western District of Michigan, according to federal court documents.

The child pornography was found on a cellphone and involved a minor who was known to Null.

Authorities started investigating the case after a local bank told Child Protect Services that a known sex offender was trying to open a bank account for a minor who he didn’t have custody of, according to court documents.

Null is a registered sex offender who was convicted of felony sexual assault against a victim aged 13-16 in December 2001. He was sentenced to three years in prison by the Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago, court documents show.