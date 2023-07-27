SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly a dozen puppies were recently rescued in South Haven after they were found abandoned outside a place of worship.

Tuesday morning, James Johnson, a kennels and daycare manager at Rover’s Retreat in South Haven, said he was alerted that 11 puppies were left behind the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Bluestar Highway.

“They were all left in a cage, pushed up against a wall, no water, no food,” Johnson said.

After police were contacted, six of the puppies were brought to Rover’s Retreat, and the other five were taken to the Al-Van Humane Society.

“They were dirty and full of fleas but they appear healthy. We’ve bathed them, and treated for the fleas, we’ve got them all cleaned,” said Penny Lach, marketing and development coordinator at Al-Van Humane Society.

Nearly a dozen puppies were abandoned in South Haven. (July 27, 2023) Nearly a dozen puppies were abandoned in South Haven. (July 27, 2023)

Lach said the puppies are 6-8 weeks old and are now going through the process of receiving vaccines and being de-wormed. The humane society is searching for foster homes but the puppies aren’t adoption ready yet.

“We do not adopt the animals until they are spayed and neutered. We’re expecting to be able to do that around 3 to 4 months,” Lach said.

Johnson said the trend of animals being left behind without their owner is troubling.

“It’s sad. I mean it’s coming to a point where some people shouldn’t own animals,” Johnson said. “It’s a responsibility just like a child. You have to feed it, clean up after it, it has to have shots, it’s a big responsibility.”

If you’re having trouble taking care of a pet, you’re encouraged to contact a shelter.

“Even if we don’t have space to take them, please still give us a call because we have other resources that we can help you with,” Lach said. “We always try to help as much as we can, even if we can’t do it directly.”

Three of the puppies at Rover’s Retreat have found a home and the other three are going to a veterinarian next week before they’re available for adoption. Johnson said the puppies will be donated.