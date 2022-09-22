COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A federal agency will hold a hearing about the plan to shut down the last nuclear energy facility in West Michigan.

The Palisades Power Plant has been offline since May and is now in the decommissioning phase.

The plant’s new owner Holtec International purchased the plant in June with the intention of handling that decommissioning process but the company has since applied for a federal grant to reopen Palisades.

It’s a move that both Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm support.

“Keeping Palisades open will keep energy costs low, shore up domestic energy production, and increase Michigan’s competitiveness for future economic development,” Whitmer said in a letter of support to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Holtec submitted a report that details its decommissioning plan through 2041 which is expected to cost more than $600 million.

The Holland Sentinel reports there will be a pause where no work will take place between December 2025 through November 2035.

Demolition will begin sometime after that and site restoration is scheduled to begin in 2040.

The meeting to discuss that decommissioning plan starts tonight at 6 p.m. The public is invited and welcome to make comments.

It will be held in a hybrid format. You can attend the meeting in person at the Lake Michigan College South Haven Campus or you can join the discussion online.