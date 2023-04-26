SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of South Haven may be getting a monument that honors a Medal of Honor recipient.
The American Legion Post 49 of the City of South Haven wants to donate the monument honoring James McCloughan, a retired United States Army combat medic who received the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Vietnam War, city documents say.
During the Battle of Hui Yon Hill in May of 1969, McCloughan rescued and treated wounded soldiers, despite being unarmed and wounded himself.
“Specialist Five McCloughan voluntarily risked his life on nine separate occasions to rescue wounded and disoriented comrades,” city documents say his medal of honor citation reads. “He suffered wounds from shrapnel and small arms fire on three separate occasions. Still, he refused medical evacuation to stay with his unit and continued to brave enemy fire to rescue, treat, and defend wounded Americans.”
McCloughan, who grew up in South Haven, received the Medal of Honor in 2017 from then-President Donald Trump.
The proposed monument would be placed in front of city hall, near a monument for Cpl. Duane Dewey.