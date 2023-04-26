SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of South Haven may be getting a monument that honors a Medal of Honor recipient.

The American Legion Post 49 of the City of South Haven wants to donate the monument honoring James McCloughan, a retired United States Army combat medic who received the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Vietnam War, city documents say.

U.S. President Donald Trump presents the Medal of Honor to former Army Specialist James McCloughan of South Haven, Michigan, during an East Room ceremony at the White House July 31, 2017 in Washington, DC. McCloughan is awarded with the medal for his heroic acts as a combat medic during the Vietnam War. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Retired U.S. Army Spc. 5 James McCloughan, a Medal of Honor recipient, speaks during a Memorial Day ceremony in South Haven on May 31, 2021. (Courtesy Tom Renner)

Retired U.S. Army Spc. 5 James McCloughan, a Medal of Honor recipient, salutes as taps is played during a Memorial Day ceremony in South Haven on May 31, 2021. (Courtesy Tom Renner)

During the Battle of Hui Yon Hill in May of 1969, McCloughan rescued and treated wounded soldiers, despite being unarmed and wounded himself.

“Specialist Five McCloughan voluntarily risked his life on nine separate occasions to rescue wounded and disoriented comrades,” city documents say his medal of honor citation reads. “He suffered wounds from shrapnel and small arms fire on three separate occasions. Still, he refused medical evacuation to stay with his unit and continued to brave enemy fire to rescue, treat, and defend wounded Americans.”

McCloughan, who grew up in South Haven, received the Medal of Honor in 2017 from then-President Donald Trump.

The proposed monument location. (Courtesy city of South Haven)

The proposed monument would be placed in front of city hall, near a monument for Cpl. Duane Dewey.