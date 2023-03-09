DECATUR, Mich. (WOOD) — A procession will escort the body of a Van Buren County Road Commission worker who was killed on the job to his funeral Monday.

Rene Rangel, 58, was hit by a pickup truck while working in a construction zone northwest of Lawrence on March 3.

His funeral will be held at the Decatur VFW on County Road 352/Phelps Street near E. Edgar Bergen Boulevard in Decatur. It is not open to the public, but it will be preceded by a public procession.

The procession will begin at Faulkner’s Pickle Storage on M-51 north of Decatur at 10:10 a.m. Anyone who wishes to join with their equipment is asked to be lined up no later than 9:45 a.m.

The procession will go first to the Stark Family Funeral Homes Newell Chapel on M-51. It will head south and west on M-51 to County Road 215, then go north to County Road 352. It will follow 352 to the VFW, where the family will stop for the funeral. The procession will continue to Edgar Bergen Boulevard and then back to M-51, where it will end.

The procession route for Rene Rangel.

“We thank everyone for the love and support shown to Rene’s family and the VBCRC during this difficult time,” a statement from the road commission said.

At a vigil earlier this week, co-workers remembered Rangel as fun-loving and hardworking. His sister recalled hm as kind and caring to everyone.

Michigan State Police previously said drugs were believed to be involved in the crash. On Thursday, its investigation was ongoing and MSP was still awaiting lab results.