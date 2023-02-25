PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — The volunteer firefighter who was killed when a power line fell on him on Wednesday was escorted to a Paw Paw funeral home by the Paw Paw Fire Department on Saturday.

According to the Paw Paw Fire Department Facebook page, a procession led by Paw Paw Fire Department trucks led the body of 28-year-old Lt. Ethan Quillen to Adam’s Funeral Home.

Firefighters from area departments blocked intersections along Stadium Drive/Red Arrow Highway/Michigan Avenue as the Paw Paw Fire Department escorted the body of Lt. Ethan Quillen back to Paw Paw. Quillen was killed by a falling power line in Wednesday’s storm pic.twitter.com/7DN6XrmIVz — Nick Ponton (@nick_ponton) February 25, 2023

Quillen’s crew was called to the 42000 block of 30th Street near 42nd Avenue in Almena Township around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a tree that fell onto a power line.

“The original power line was handled. A tree broke further down on the line and brought a more high voltage line down and when it happened, it snaked and there was no way to get away from it,” Fire Chief Jim DeGroff explained. “Nothing that any human did or he did was wrong.”

“Thank you to everyone that has reached out to us and helped us grieve,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced Saturday afternoon.