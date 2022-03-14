‘Power of prayer’: Search for dog leads to ice rescue

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich (WOOD) — A woman and her dog have been reunited nearly a week after the dog’s escape from the backyard and a scare on the ice.

“It was beyond frantic. I suffered from major anxiety attacks for multiple days. It was not good,” Mary Voisard said.

Voisard owns a 12-year-old Chihuahua named Sasha. They used to live in Pullman but Voisard recently moved in with her mother in South Haven. On Tuesday, two days after the move, Sasha was let out to play in the backyard. She soon began to explore her surroundings, which eventually led her a long way from home.

When Voisard’s mother realized Sasha hadn’t scratched at the door, signaling she was ready to come inside, they were overcome with worry. They searched the yard, inside the house and around the neighborhoods but there was no trace of Sasha.

Voisard’s sister, who lives in Iowa, made a Facebook post asking the community to be on the lookout for Sasha. Soon, that post and other posts about the missing dog had been shared more than 100 times.

“The community was just unbelievable. They were amazing. She had lots of prayers. She had lots of people looking for her,” Voisard said.

She also immediately called the South Haven Police Department, saying officers were sympathetic.

“I said, ‘I know this isn’t your normal emergency.’ And he said, ‘If it’s an emergency to you, it’s an emergency to us,’ and that was Officer VanBrussel,” she said.

There were multiple sightings of Sasha across town.

“She crossed a four lane highway and was seen on the exit ramp of the expressway and then stayed in a wooded area on 73 1/2 Street,” Voisard said.

She said Van Buren Animal Control set up a live trap on Friday, day three of the search, to try to catch Sasha.

“Her days were numbered at that point. She couldn’t have endured much more. It’s amazing she made it out there that long in that cold weather,” Voisard said.

By Saturday, the search efforts enlarged and Sasha was spotted near a pond approximately 1.2 miles away from home. A resident tried to get to her but with no luck. That’s when Sasha found herself on thin ice. South Haven Area Emergency Services hadn’t yet made it to the scene.

“Before they got there, she fell through the first sheet of ice and she was on a second sheet of ice underneath, and right when they got there, the second sheet of ice fell out and she fell into the water,” Voisard said. “Matt Dey went to the rescue and … he said ‘I’m coming, baby, I’m coming.'”

Sasha is rescued by emergency responder Matt Dey. (Courtesy South Haven Police Department)

Sasha was quickly returned to safety. After a trip home, animal control drove Voisard to Blue Pearl Animal Hospital in Grand Rapids to be checked out.

“They came out about an hour later to tell us that Sasha was proved to be a miracle. That’s the power of prayer. We had lots of people praying for her and God is good,” she said.

Since the rescue, Sasha has been home resting and eating a lot. Voisard plans to take her to meet the search and rescue teams this week to say thank you.