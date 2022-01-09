Police: Missing Mattawan teen last seen in Battle Creek

Left: An undated courtesy photo of Ajanae Cretsinger. Right: The man she is believed to be with.

MATTAWAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 14-year-old Mattawan girl.

Ajanae Raine Cretsinger is believed to have left home sometime Saturday night. She and a man were later seen in Battle Creek. The Mattawan Police Department and Michigan State Police released photos of both on Sunday night.

They may be in a white Volkswagen Jetta. Police did not provide a license plate information.

Anyone who spots Ajanae or knows where she may be is asked to call 911 or call Van Buren County Central Dispatch at 269.657.3101.