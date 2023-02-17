Surveillance footage of a man who is suspected of stealing jewelry from the Paw Paw Walmart on Jan. 23, 2023. (Courtesy Paw Paw Police)

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a man who they say stole jewelry from a Walmart store in Paw Paw last month.

The jewelry was stolen on Jan. 23 at the Walmart at I-94 and M-40. Police said the suspect stands at about 5 feet, 9 inches tall and was wearing a black and white Chicago White Sox hat, blue and white jacket, a white shirt, black athletic pants and brown sneakers at the time.

He came into the store and stole “a large amount of jewelry,” police said. Then they say he fled the store in a white hatchback style passenger vehicle.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect.

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo or can provide information about the suspect should contact Paw Paw Police at 269.657.5501.