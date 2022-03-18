SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — South Haven police are looking for a man who they say exposed himself to a girl on Friday.

Surveillance footage of a man who reportedly indecently exposed himself to a girl in South Haven. Courtesy of South Haven Police Department. (March 18, 2022)

It happened around 12:30 p.m. Police say the man indecently exposed himself to a girl and then fled the scene before police could arrive. A business’s surveillance cameras captured an image of the suspect, which was handed over to the police.

Police say the girl was not physically harmed. Officers did not release her age.

According to the police department, people who indecently expose themselves often pose a threat to the public and the behavior could escalate into more serious crimes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the South Haven Police Department at 269.637.5151. The department says it will respectfully protect the identity of anyone wishing to report information anonymously.