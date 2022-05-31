SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect who reportedly made threats and then ran from police.

It happened around 4 p.m. in the 16000 block of 77th Street near Blue Star Highway in South Haven Township. Police were called on reports of a suspect that was possibly armed with a gun and “making assaultive threats,” the South Haven Police Department said in a release.

When officers arrived, the suspect was uncooperative and would not follow commands given to him by officers. He ran into a home on the street, police say.

A witness later told officers the he was seen running toward the beach.

Police say officers started looking for the suspect. They established a perimeter and used several K-9 teams. They also got a search warrant for the home and closed part of 77th Street.

The suspect has not yet been found.

Police say charges will be requested.

The investigation is ongoing.