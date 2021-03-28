Police: 2 died in fiery crash near South Haven

Firefighters fight a blaze that sparked after a car and semi-truck collided head-on on I-196 south of South Haven on March 26, 2021. (Tom Renner/South Haven Area Emergency Services)

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police confirmed Sunday that two people died in a fiery crash near South Haven.

The crash happened on Friday around 5:50 p.m. in Covert Township on I-196 about three miles south of M-140.

When police arrived, they said the found a vehicle pinned under the front end of a tractor trailer that was carrying several pickup trucks. Both vehicles involved were on fire.

Two people in the passenger vehicle, a 72-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman from Bay County, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound lane near the crash closed for 12 hours as authorities investigated.

Several agencies assisted at the scene. The crash is still under investigation.