HARTFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old fired a gun while robbing a gas station in Hartford Wednesday, police say.

It happened around 4 p.m. at a Marathon gas station on Main Street near S East Street. The 12-year-old walked in and demanded money, the Hartford Police Department said in a news released.

“When asked if he was serious, he held up a 9 mm and fired off a round,” the release says.

Hartford police say the gas station’s owner then gave him a bag of cash with thousands of dollars.

He ran off but he was soon caught, police say.

Officials say both the gun he used and the bag of money were found.