The Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department was able to get the April 14 fire under control, with no injuries reported. (courtesy Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department)

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fire in Paw Paw Towship today.

The Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department responded to the call around 1:45 a.m. at Red Arrow Highway near 42nd Street, the department said in a Wednesday release.

The Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department was able to get the April 14 fire under control, with no injuries reported. (courtesy Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department)

The Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department was able to get the April 14 fire under control, with no injuries reported. (courtesy Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department)

The Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department was able to get the April 14 fire under control, with no injuries reported. (courtesy Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department)

The Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department was able to get the April 14 fire under control, with no injuries reported. (courtesy Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department)

Firefighters were able to put out the fire, and no injuries have been reported. The cause is still being investigated.