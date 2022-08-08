A screenshot of a webcam of South Beach in South Haven Monday, Aug. 8, 2022.

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a water rescue is underway on Lake Michigan in South Haven.

The South Haven Police Department confirmed to News 8 that a water rescue is happening Monday afternoon but did not provide any additional information.

On a webcam of South Beach in South Haven, it appears that there are possibly two victims, but authorities did not confirm the number of victims.

According to the city’s website, a yellow flag is flying at South Beach, meaning there are moderate surf and currents. Swimmers are advised to use caution when entering the water.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates throughout the day.