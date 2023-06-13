PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A 12-year-old middle school student from Paw Paw will take the stage in front of a national audience when her audition for “America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesday.

Before prime time, Brynn Cummings grew up in Paw Paw and took every opportunity to perform, eventually setting the stage for Tuesday night.

“When I was little, I used to do dance recitals and I’ve always done acting in plays and stuff,” Brynn said. “I guess … that I was already used to being on stage and I’ve never really gotten stage fright before. It’s just been really easy for me to go on stage.”

Then, she ventured into ventriloquism after watching the “America’s Got Talent” audition of Darci Lynne, who would go on to win season 12 of the show.

“It was funny because … I told my mom, I looked her right in the eye and I said, ‘I want to do that,'” Brynn said.

“And we were like, ‘Okay.’ So, she would just start singing — actually the same song that Darci is saying in the show,” said Brynn’s mom, Amy Cummings. “Then, she asked for a puppet. So, her grandparents got her a puppet … for her birthday, and she just started the next day. She did a little video. We posted it and everyone was like, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s so good.'”

She was “so good” that then-8-year-old Brynn and her first puppet, Coral the Mermaid, won the stage competition at the 82nd Annual Abbott’s Magic Get Together in Colon, considered the Magic Capital of the World.

“That’s actually how I got the prize money to buy Penelope, which is pretty much my main puppet right now,” Brynn explained.

When asked why she went with Penelope, who is a pink skunk, Brynn said, “I don’t know. We just kind of looked on my website for ordering the characters. That was the one that just stood out to me, I guess. I felt like it was my personality.”

In a recorded performance at her school, Brynn told Penelope she was excited for summer that was right around the corner. To a roar of laughter, Penelope answered, “Yeah, so is McDonald’s. What’s the big deal?”

Her mom said she and Brynn shared tears of joy and excitement when they formally applied to “America’s Got Talent.”

Out of 75,000 applicants, Brynn is among the 200 acts that made the cut to audition for the show’s 18th season.

She hopes to follow in Darci Lynne’s footsteps and chase her dream of going on tour — but not before expressing gratitude to those who have helped her grace the stage all these years.

“They brought me where I am and shaped me into who I am today. … I am just really grateful for everybody that’s been there for me — all my magician friends, all my ventriloquist friends, all my friends at school, my teachers, my family,” Brynn said. “Honestly, (touring) just seems like fun. You get to go to different places and you also get to perform, which seems like a win-win situation.”

“We’re just so thankful for all of the magicians and ventriloquists we know that are the most helpful, supportive people in the entire world,” her mom added. “They just keep giving her opportunities and we just keep jumping at all of them and it’s gotten us to here today. It’s amazing. … It’s crazy that we have come this far.”

When Brynn bought Penelope, her mom said the person who made the puppet connected her with Gary Owen, who is Darci Lynne’s personal ventriloquism coach.

Brynn’s audition episode of “America’s Got Talent” airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

More information about Brynn is available at her website.