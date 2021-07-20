Paw Paw schools asking voters to approve $54M proposal

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Paw Paw Public Schools is requesting voters to approve a nearly $54 million bond proposal in next month’s election.

The money would be used for several facilities projects ranging from early childhood education to athletics.

The proposal would provide money for a multipurpose space that would be added on to Paw Paw High School. This could be used for athletics practices, along with events like robotics competitions or assemblies. An indoor community track would also surround the addition.

Funding from the bond would also build a multipurpose stadium at the high school. Currently, the football team plays on a field behind Paw Paw Middle School.

Superintendent Rick Reo says the construction of an early childhood center would provide much needed services for the area.

“This is an investment for the community members here in Paw Paw, in my opinion. Adding an early childhood center and early childhood programing makes Paw Paw a much more attractive place for folks who are looking for a place to send their 3- and 4-year-olds,” Reo said.

A rendering of the proposed Paw Paw Public Schools early childhood center. (Courtesy: Paw Paw Public Schools)

A rendering of the proposed Paw Paw High School multipurpose space. (Courtesy: Paw Paw Public Schools)

A person owning a $100,000 home would pay just over $4 more in property taxes per month if the bond is approved.

Some residents have voiced concerns about the cost of the projects and whether they are needed.

The district is holding an informational meeting inside the performing arts center at the high school beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

More information on the proposal can be found on the district’s website.