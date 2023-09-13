PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A Paw Paw man is facing child pornography charges following a Michigan State Police investigation into his online activities.

Bryan James Koviak, 41, was arrested and charged with aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime. He was arraigned in 7th District Court on Monday, according to MSP.

State police said the charges stem from an undercover investigation into his online activity involving child pornography.

MSP’s Computer Crimes Unit provides resources for parents to talk to their kids about Internet safety. Those resources can be found at missingkids.org.

Any tips or information about possible child sexual exploitation can be reported at missingkids.org/cybertipline.