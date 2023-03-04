Paw Paw Fire Department Lt. Ethan Quillen was killed in the line of duty on Feb. 22, 2023.

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A Paw Paw firefighter who was killed on the job during the ice storm will be laid to rest today.

Lt. Ethan Quillen, 28, was an unpaid volunteer firefighter — all of Paw Paw’s firefighters are.

An undated courtesy photo of Paw Paw Fire Department Lt. Ethan Quillen.

“He was a great guy. Father, husband, volunteered his time here for free, gave his life for free,” Fire Chief Jim DeGroff said the day after his death. “Ethan was the example of the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department.”

Public visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at Paw Paw High School. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 a.m. The service will air live on WXSP and stream on woodtv.com.

After the funeral, Quillen’s body will be placed on a Paw Paw fire truck. The public is invited to line the streets for a procession in his honor. Leaving the high school, the procession will go west down Red Arrow Highway through town. It will turn south on Kalamazoo Street, then west onto Ampey Road and north onto Gremps Street. It will pause in front of the fire station. It will then head back to Kalamazoo Avenue and go north until the procession ends at M-40 and M-43.

The funeral procession route for Quillen.

The public is asked not to follow the procession further than M-43. Family and select firefighters will accompany Quillen to his final resting place at Oakwood Cemetery in Allegan. The burial service is private.

Quillen, a former Marine, joined the Paw Paw Fire Department in September 2019. He was killed Feb. 22 when a power line fell on him when his crew was sent to a scene in Almena Township.

A makeshift memorial for Lt. Ethan Quillen outside the Paw Paw Fire Department. (March 1, 2023) A makeshift memorial for Lt. Ethan Quillen outside the Paw Paw Fire Department. (Feb. 23, 2023)

The Paw Paw community has come out in force to support his family. Local businesses have run fundraisers for them and a GoFundMe account has raised in excess of $133,000. The fire chief said letters of support have come in from all around the country.

“He volunteered his life for this cause and we should do everything we can to give back to his family,” local business owner Sarah Cox told News 8 earlier this week.

Quillen’s name will be added to the fallen public safety officers memorial outside the Van Buren County Courthouse.