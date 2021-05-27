Patients moved out as South Haven nursing home shuts down suddenly

People move out of Graceway at Countryside in South Haven. (May 27, 2021)

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Some 40 people are being moved out of a South Haven nursing home that is closing because of money troubles.

Several employees at Graceway at Countryside on Baseline Road near N. Shore Drive told News 8 they were notified Thursday morning that the home is closing.

The residents are being sent to other area nursing homes. Representatives from a few different state agencies were called in to help make sure everyone is transferred safely.

The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said it’s a “voluntary closure,” explaining it stemmed from “financial and staffing difficulties.”

“…The residents are being transferred to other facilities for their safety and care,” LARA spokesperson Matthew Erickson wrote in an email to News 8.

Employees at the nursing home told News 8 the owners are bankrupt.

The LARA spokesman said everyone should be out of Graceway by Friday.