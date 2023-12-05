COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Plans for the currently decommissioned Palisades nuclear power plant could help Michigan meet its new energy goals and help revitalize shuttered plants across the country.

Holtec International, the company that bought the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station south of South Haven, said it has plans to bring the plant’s 800-megawatt reactor back online. After that, it wants to add two new state-of-the-art 300-megawatt nuclear-powered generators.

The combined 1,400 megawatts of clean energy would be a vital addition to the power grid as Michigan prepares to shut down its seven remaining coal plants by the end of the decade and lose around 7,000 megawatts worth of power along with them.

Nationwide, nuclear energy is increasingly expected to be a major source of energy as a generational shift to clean energy takes place, and sites like Palisades have been cited as the place to make that happen.

Construction on Palisades began in the 1960s, and the plant operated until it was decommissioned in 2022 after the machinery inside began to show its age and the plant’s safety record steadily declined.

When the plant was closed, it was quickly bought up by Holtec, which has been designing the next generation of small modular reactors for more than a decade. The new designs are still a few years away and Holtec says the Palisades location will be the first in the country to use them.

This company immediately applied for federal funds to reopen the plant, pointing to an existing waste storage facility as one of the main reasons to reopen a former site rather than build a new one.

However, concern about more nuclear waste getting added into a storage facility so close to Lake Michigan remains a concern to area residents and national anti-nuclear groups. Critics have also argued that using brand-new technology in tandem with 1960s-era infrastructure could present problems down the road, and it will be up to the taxpayer for much of the construction.

Michigan energy officials agreed and have helped to secure $150 million in state funds to help restart the plant and have been assisting the company as it applies for an additional $1 billion in federal funds.

If the funds are secured, it would be the first time that a decommissioned plant has been brought back online. Current U.S. Energy Secretary and former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm says that she is hopeful that the loan is going to get approved.