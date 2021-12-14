Palisades nuclear power plant near Covert to be decommissioned

COVERT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Nuclear Regulatory Commission has approved the license transfer for the Palisades and Big Rock Point nuclear power plants.

Entergy Nuclear Operations currently holds the license for Palisades in Covert Township and the already decommissioned Big Rock Point in Hayes. The license for the powerplants will be transferred to Holtec International, which will decommission the plants, the NRC said in a Tuesday release.

Holtec will expedite the decommissioning and dismantling process, NRC says.

